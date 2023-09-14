Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.55 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $742.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 117.11%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 143.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

