Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,192 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.24 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

