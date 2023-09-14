Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

