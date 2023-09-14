Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

