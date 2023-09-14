Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,532,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

