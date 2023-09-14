Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Shares of HON stock opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.