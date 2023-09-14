Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

