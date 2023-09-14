Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

