Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $442.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

