Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

