Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,468 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

