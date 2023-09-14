Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

