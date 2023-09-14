Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 778 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.