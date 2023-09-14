Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

