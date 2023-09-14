Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $416.30 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.41. The company has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.