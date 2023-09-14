AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

