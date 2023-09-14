Austal Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ASB)

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

