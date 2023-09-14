Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.19.

Get Australian Clinical Labs alerts:

About Australian Clinical Labs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.