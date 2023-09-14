Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.28. 43,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.