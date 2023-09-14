Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $664.69 million and approximately $92.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00017737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,579.85 or 0.99899625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92450938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.23836411 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $20,768,782.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.