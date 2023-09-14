B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Financial Survey

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B&G Foods and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 3 4 0 0 1.57 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

B&G Foods presently has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -1.00% 9.43% 2.12% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B&G Foods and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares B&G Foods and Chanson International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $2.13 billion 0.37 -$11.37 million ($0.29) -37.72 Chanson International $13.27 million 1.46 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&G Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Chanson International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.