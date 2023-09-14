B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.