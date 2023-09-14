B. Riley Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $2.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 112.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

