Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,514,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

