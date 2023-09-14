Bank of America Begins Coverage on Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.76) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 437.83 ($5.48).

Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

LON:BAB opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.81) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 405.52 ($5.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,488.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE purchased 6,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £22,260 ($27,856.34). In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.71), for a total value of £299,198.24 ($374,419.02). Also, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £22,260 ($27,856.34). Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

