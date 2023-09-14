Bank of America Begins Coverage on Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCKIF. Citigroup raised shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.69) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.87 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

