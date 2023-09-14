Bank of America Begins Coverage on Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCKIF. Citigroup raised shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.69) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCKIF
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
