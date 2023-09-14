Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

