Bank of America Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $194.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $172.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

LNG opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

