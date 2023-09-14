Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
Shares of BKCYF remained flat at C$3.41 during trading hours on Thursday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18.
