Barclays Initiates Coverage on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.29. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

