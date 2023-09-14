Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,350 ($54.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($63.82) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($58.20) to GBX 4,474 ($55.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.07) to GBX 4,400 ($55.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.80) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.69) to GBX 4,580 ($57.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,420.13 ($55.31).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,100 ($51.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,124.41. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.04) and a one year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 969.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,049.65%.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($50.03) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,357.73). 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

