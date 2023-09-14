Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$7.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE BTE opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.9262295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

