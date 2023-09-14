Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $264.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

