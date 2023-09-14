Benchmark Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

