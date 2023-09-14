Benchmark Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
WildBrain Trading Down 3.2 %
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
