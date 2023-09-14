Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $305.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

