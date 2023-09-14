Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
