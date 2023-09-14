Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

F stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

