Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New $297,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

