Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,570,000 after buying an additional 147,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,987 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.57. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

