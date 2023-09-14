Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

