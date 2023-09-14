Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases Shares of 3,516 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

