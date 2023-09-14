Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes $418,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

