Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $291.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

