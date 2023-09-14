Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,082,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,872,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,535,000 after acquiring an additional 165,713 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

