Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.7 %

BBY opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

