Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.36. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

