Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $255.91 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.45 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

