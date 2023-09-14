Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Critical Review

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.54 $505.23 million $0.87 6.87 Genel Energy $432.70 million 0.79 -$7.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 30.82% 13.29% 9.99% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Birchcliff Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

