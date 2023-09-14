Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $10.63 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $31,616.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00146066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.