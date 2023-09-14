BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $698.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $705.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

